13-year-old sexually assaulted walking home from school in Bronx park

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child in the Bronx.The incident happened Monday afternoon in Crotona Park as the teen was walking home from school.Police say the man threw the victim to the ground and sexually assaulted the teen before stealing the victim's phone and taking off.The child was treated at an area hospital and released.The suspect was caught on camera, and investigators are asking for the public's help tracking him down.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------