Wall Township High School football team under investigation for alleged hazing incident

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a violent hazing incident involving a high school football team in Monmouth County, New Jersey.The allegations are disgusting, with reports that a half dozen members of the football team hazed a younger player in the locker room and used a broomstick in the assault.Parents who saw the video of the attack told NJ.com the victim can be heard pleading for help. Students say they are shocked by these reports."I think it's really messed up, kids really shouldn't be doing this in school, especially in the locker room like they did," Wall Township High School student William Lopez said.The Monmouth County Prosecutors Office is the lead agency in the investigation and issued a statement saying:"Please be advised that juvenile records are by their nature confidential, and therefore we cannot confirm nor deny any details about this matter at this time."But the word has spread among students who know members of the football team and are hoping not every player was involved in such a heinous act."Some are my friends, and I've been in class with a couple of them for the past two years, when I first came here as a freshman. And some of them have been really cool to me when I first moved here and everything -- the football kids especially," student James Damiano said.The football team is preparing for a playoff run and some parents suggested this incident might be swept under the rug because of the importance of the upcoming game, but the Wall Township Board of Education President Ralph Addonizio put out a statement saying:"Upon becoming aware of the allegation, we immediately contacted the appropriate authorities," he said. "There's a pending investigation, and the school district is cooperating fully. We cannot comment further on a pending investigation of a student matter."----------