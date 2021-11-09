Teenage boy rescued by actors after SUV crashes into him in Brooklyn

By
Teen rescued by actors after car crashes into him in NYC

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A horrific accident was caught on camera in Brooklyn, where an out-of-control SUV crashed into a car and then ran over a teenage boy walking his dog.

The new exclusive video captures the rush to save a 14-year-old boy trapped under the car.

It was a monumental act of unity -- strangers trying to free Nam Phuong.

Once pulled out, he was severely injured.

"I just want to thank everybody who helped me, helped pull my son out, pushed the car back so we could pull my son out," the victim's father Dat Phuong said.

Nam Phuong was walking with his dog on the sidewalk on West Second Street in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn Monday evening.

Police say an 80-year-old woman was driving a Chevy on Avenue X when the brakes stopped working.

In the video, you can see her crash into a parked vehicle and then her Chevy ends up on top of Phuong.

"This poor kid was screaming, and his leg were dangling underneath," actor William DeMeo said.

DeMeo happened to be right around the corner inside a building shooting scenes for the TV series Gravesend.

He grew up in this neighborhood and has appeared in the Sopranos and the film Gotti.

But this was the real deal. He, along with other crew members, including fellow actor John Camera, didn't skip a beat.

"We lifted the car literally like two feet off the kid and he was bleeding from his head, he was on the floor, I was really nervous for him but I kept telling him you're gonna be ok," DeMeo said.

At least 9 others helped.

"He was screaming and then the screaming was getting weaker and I was like we've got to get it off of him," Brooklyn resident Anthony Guarino said.

Nam Phuong remains in the hospital Tuesday night. He is in critical but stable condition.

DeMeo tells Eyewitness News, as soon as he can he plans to visit him in the hospital.

"It's a great feeling more than anything, even the show, know we were put there for a reason and that we were able to help someone," DeMeo said.


