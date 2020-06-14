Teen girl killed likely a bystander in Bronx shooting, police say

BRONX (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video following a Bronx shooting on Friday that killed a 19-year old and wounded three other people, the youngest just 15.

The video shows the gunmen making their getaway, police said.



Investigators said the victims had gathered in "shoelace park" for a graduation party.

They believe the woman was an unintended victim. She was shot five times.

In addition to the 15-year old, a 16-year old and 24-year old were shot once.

The victims are listed in stable condition.

The getaway vehicle was a silver BMW.

