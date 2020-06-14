Teen girl killed likely a bystander in Bronx shooting, police say

Yesterday, at approximately 11 p.m., at the intersection of E. 226 & Bronx Blvd, two unknown males exited a silver BMW and opened fire on a high school graduation party in Bronx Park. This should have been a joyous occasion, but instead it turned into a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/kZIENnb9Pq — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 14, 2020

BRONX (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video following a Bronx shooting on Friday that killed a 19-year old and wounded three other people, the youngest just 15.The video shows the gunmen making their getaway, police said.Investigators said the victims had gathered in "shoelace park" for a graduation party.They believe the woman was an unintended victim. She was shot five times.In addition to the 15-year old, a 16-year old and 24-year old were shot once.The victims are listed in stable condition.The getaway vehicle was a silver BMW.----------