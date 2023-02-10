Investigation underway after 4 shot in Bronx

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after four males were shot in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Tremont and Hughes avenues.

The conditions of the shooting victims were not yet known.

Few other details about the shooting were released.

