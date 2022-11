Person struck by gunfire in Bronx

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A person was struck by gunfire between suspects in the Bronx on Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported in the area of East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue just before 12 p.m.

The person who was shot is said to be in critical condition.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

