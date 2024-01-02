Man critical after being shot in head in Throggs Neck

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head at a NYCHA complex in the Bronx, according to police.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at the Throggs Neck Houses.
Police say a man was shot once in the head at the location.
He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.
Authorities describe the suspect as a heavyset man wearing a gray sweater who fled westbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway.
