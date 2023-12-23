WATCH LIVE

Police investigating officer-involved incident in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, December 23, 2023 6:06PM
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved incident that occurred Saturday morning in the Bronx.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Creston Avenue near Minerva Place in the Bedford Park section.

People were advised to avoid the area due to police activity.

Detail surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

