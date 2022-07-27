Man shot in head in Bronx; NYPD searching for suspects

John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene in the Belmont section.

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the head in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

He was shot in front of 717 East 187th Street at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

He is in very critical condition at St Barnabas Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: New York City correction officers charged after attempted suicide at Rikers

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.