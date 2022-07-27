Man shot in head in Bronx; NYPD searching for suspects

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the head in the Belmont section of the Bronx.
He was shot in front of 717 East 187th Street at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
He is in very critical condition at St Barnabas Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
