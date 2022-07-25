New York City correction officers arraigned after attempted suicide at Rikers

The officers surrendered Monday morning and were arraigned at around 11 a.m.
18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano used a T-shirt and sweatshirt to try to hang himself at Rikers on November 27, 2019.
Eight Correction Department staffers, two city EMS workers and three others allegedly watched Feliciano for seven minutes and 51 seconds before a correction captain finally cut down him.
Feliciano suffered severe brain damage and is in a rehab facility at Bellevue Hospital.
Union officials for the prison have adamantly denied the allegations.
If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.
