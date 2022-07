New York City correction officers arraigned after attempted suicide at Rikers

EMBED >More News Videos A bishop in Brooklyn was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a church service.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Four New York City correction officers were arraigned Monday for their inaction in the attempted suicide of an 18-year-old inmate on Rikers Island.The officers surrendered Monday morning and were arraigned at around 11 a.m.18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano used a T-shirt and sweatshirt to try to hang himself at Rikers on November 27, 2019 Eight Correction Department staffers, two city EMS workers and three others allegedly watched Feliciano for seven minutes and 51 seconds before a correction captain finally cut down him.Feliciano suffered severe brain damage and is in a rehab facility at Bellevue Hospital.Union officials for the prison have adamantly denied the allegations.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.