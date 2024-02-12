6 people shot on platform at Mount Eden subway station in Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after six people were shot at a subway station in the Bronx.
The shooting was reported at the Mount Eden train station on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened on the uptown 4 train platform at 4:47p.m.
The conditions of the victims were not yet known.
The MTA said northbound 4 trains are running on the express track from 149 St.-Grand Concourse to Burnside Ave and 4 trains are bypassing Mount Eden Ave in both directions.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated with more information.
