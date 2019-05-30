Bronx teacher charged in rape of young student

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A Bronx teacher is charged in the rape of a young student.The details of the allegations have not been released, but the Department of Education confirms 28-year-old Jonathan Pol has been reassigned away from the classroom pending the investigation.Pol, a teacher at the Mott Hall Community School, remains hospitalized at Jacobi Medical Center after an apparent suicide attempt.He is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl multiple times, allegedly meeting her after school on two separate occasions and driving her to a secluded area.The girl says the second incident happened one week ago.He was officially charged with the crime on Thursday."The safety of students is our top priority, and Mr. Pol was immediately reassigned away from the classroom once we were made aware of these deeply disturbing allegations," the DOE said in a statement.----------