Brutal attack on man in wheelchair caught on camera in Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos The NYPD is hoping surveillance video and help from the community will help them track down the group they say is responsible for a mass shooting in Queens.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for the suspects who attacked and robbed a man in a wheelchair in the Bronx.Surveillance video shows the suspects throwing the man to the ground and hitting him several times.It happened on Sunday on 3rd Avenue in the Melrose section.Police say the suspects took the 36-year-old's cellphone and about $100.They are asking for help tracking down the perpetrators.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------