Reward offered for arrest in bronze turtle theft in Westhampton

The 3-foot turtle sculpture was stolen from the front yard of a home on South Road in Westhampton sometime between March 19 and April 4.
The statue has a green and bronze color. It is valued at approximately $800.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
The police say all calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.
