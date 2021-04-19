Canada goose protecting its brood causing problems at New Jersey diner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10527797" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its historic flight on Mars and safely landed back on the surface, according to NASA.

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A wild bird protecting its own is causing problems for customers and employees of a diner in New Jersey.The male Canada goose has been in fighting mode as he watches over his brood in the parking lot in Passaic County.Over the weekend, he knocked one man down when he inadvertently came too close to the nest.The bird started pecking away at his face and left the victim with bruise marks.The male geese are known to be aggressive this time of year because they are protecting their eggs."If you go near their nest, they will come after you, they don't bite, but they'll clam on you and you'll have a black or blue mark that will last a month or so," said Paterson Animal Control Officer John DeCanto.The male is always on watch and always on the prowl.Some people like to test fate, but there is no backing down for this waterfowl - he keeps his focus on his future and is ready to attack at a moment's notice."Just like us, you know we're here to protect our little ones and we would do anything in our power to protect them, it's the same thing," DeCanto said.Canada geese are monogamous and so the male will watch over his mate for the rest of their days which could run anywhere from 20 to 25 years.The male doesn't stray too far away and is ready to pounce if a perceived predator gets too close.----------