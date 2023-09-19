3 teens stabbed near high school in Brownsville

Three teenagers were rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near a high school in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three teenagers were rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near a high school in Brooklyn.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of East 98th Street and East New York Avenue in Brownsville.

An 18-year-old was stabbed in the chest and is in critical condition at Kings County Hospital.

A 19-year-old was slashed behind the ear, and a 16-year-old was slashed on the side of the chest. Both were taken to Brookdale University Hospital, and are being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing "occurred off school property during dismissal," according to The New York City Department of Education. The victims then ran to the school for help.

The building contains several different high schools.

"Violence has absolutely no place in our communities," The New York City Department of Education said in a statement. "NYPD, EMS, school staff and NYPD school safety agents immediately responded to this incident, which occurred off school property during dismissal. We are providing the necessary follow-up supports to this school community, including emotional and mental health supports for any student who needs it."

No arrests have been made so far. There's no word yet on a motive for the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

