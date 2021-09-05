Man arrested for setting fire to ticket booth at 18th Avenue Feast in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11001453" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD released video showing officers wading into floodwater inside a Queens building as they attempted to rescue a family that lived inside.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An arson suspect was caught in the act in Brooklyn.Fire officials say Adnan Hussein, 28, set fire to a ticket booth at the 18th Avenue Feast of Santa Rosalia last month in Bensonhurst.The ticket booth burst into flames as people were running away from the inferno.No one was hurt in the fire.Fire Marshals arrested Hussein this weekend. He faces charges of arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.----------