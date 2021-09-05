Man arrested for setting fire to ticket booth at 18th Avenue Feast in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested for setting fire to ticket booth at 18th Avenue Feast

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An arson suspect was caught in the act in Brooklyn.

Fire officials say Adnan Hussein, 28, set fire to a ticket booth at the 18th Avenue Feast of Santa Rosalia last month in Bensonhurst.

The ticket booth burst into flames as people were running away from the inferno.

No one was hurt in the fire.



Fire Marshals arrested Hussein this weekend. He faces charges of arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.

ALSO READ | NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens apartment building where family died
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD released video showing officers wading into floodwater inside a Queens building as they attempted to rescue a family that lived inside.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensonhurstnew york citybrooklynfdnyfirearson
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video: NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens building
Man rescued after falling into storm drain in NYC
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs request for Major Disaster Declaration
Expert warns NYC not prepared for future extreme rainfall, flooding
AccuWeather: Warm, sunny Labor Day
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
Show More
Navy identifies 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash off San Diego
COVID News: Pediatric hospitalizations spiked during late summer
Quiz asks high schoolers about being drug dealers, assassins
Girls Aloud singer, Sarah Harding, dies at 39 after cancer fight
Lyft, Uber to cover fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion law
More TOP STORIES News