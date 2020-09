Brooklyn bar shut down after nearly 300 people found inside

9/6/20 @0200HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar @ 945/947 61 St, Brooklyn: 281 people inside, location had one means of egress, exceeded DOB occupancy, vacate order from 2018, liquor license revoked 2019 & minor present. 6 arrested for offenses including child endangerment pic.twitter.com/zfausvS2s7 — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) September 6, 2020

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bar in Brooklyn was shut down over the weekend when sheriff's deputies found 281 people inside.Authorities busted the bar on 954 61st Street early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m.Officials say the location had an obstructed exit, exceeded the DOB occupancy, had its liquor license revoked in 2019 and had a minor present.Six people were arrested for multiple offenses, including child endangerment.