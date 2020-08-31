reopen nyc

Managers arrested after illegal bar shut down in NYC

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- An illegal bar was shut down by sheriff's deputies in Queens on Monday after more than 75 people were found inside.

Police shut down the bar on 3203 Farrington Street.

Authorities say two managers were arrested after dozens of people were found inside.



The managers were charged with multiple alcoholic beverage control law offenses and violation of local emergency law.

Indoor dining is currently not allowed in NYC and there is not time frame for when it will be allowed once again.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio suggested on Monday that indoor dining in New York City may not happen any time soon.

Cuomo says he understands the decision puts NYC restaurants at a "competitive disadvantage," but the city faces other hurdles.

Cuomo said the state is watching, considering, but not rushing into a decision.

