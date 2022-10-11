Statue of Liberty crown reopens after being closed since 2020 due to the pandemic

The crown of the Statue of Liberty will be open to visitors for the first time since the start of the pandemic starting Tuesday.

Eager sightseers will be allowed to climb the 162 steps from the statue's base to her crown.

The crown has been closed since 2020 when the pandemic shuttered many iconic New York City attractions.

The observation deck of the Statue of Liberty reopened to 50% capacity in July of last year.

