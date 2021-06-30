Society

Statue of Liberty's little sister 'Little Lady Liberty' arrives from France for July 4

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Lady Liberty has a little sister for the Fourth of July weekend, as a 9 foot tall bronze statue that is a perfect replica of the Statue of Liberty arrived in New Jersey Wednesday.

It was sent by France, just like the original, and followed the same path.

An FDNY water cannon greeted the cargo ship CMA CGM NERVAL, which carried "Little Lady Liberty" as it arrived in the U.S.

The 1,000 pound statue docked in Elizabeth, greeted by Governor Phil Murphy, French Ambassador Philippe Etienne, and others.

The statue will then be placed at New York Harbor, where it will celebrate Independence Day facing its big sister from July 1 through 5.

It will then travel to Washington D.C., to be installed at the French ambassador's residence in time for Bastille Day.

The statue arrived following a nine day voyage from France, where it has spent the past decade in Paris welcoming visitors at the entrance of the Musée des Arts et Métiers, the National Museum of Arts and Crafts.

The symbolic journey replicates the original's trip to the U.S. and represents friendship between both countries.

The replica is one-16th the size of the original.

