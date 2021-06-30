Statue of Liberty's little sister 'Little Lady Liberty' arrives from France for July 4

It was sent by France, just like the original, and followed the same path.
An FDNY water cannon greeted the cargo ship CMA CGM NERVAL, which carried "Little Lady Liberty" as it arrived in the U.S.
ALSO READ | New Jersey town cancels July 4th fireworks over crowded beach party
The 1,000 pound statue docked in Elizabeth, greeted by Governor Phil Murphy, French Ambassador Philippe Etienne, and others.
The statue will then be placed at New York Harbor, where it will celebrate Independence Day facing its big sister from July 1 through 5.
It will then travel to Washington D.C., to be installed at the French ambassador's residence in time for Bastille Day.
The statue arrived following a nine day voyage from France, where it has spent the past decade in Paris welcoming visitors at the entrance of the Musée des Arts et Métiers, the National Museum of Arts and Crafts.
The symbolic journey replicates the original's trip to the U.S. and represents friendship between both countries.
ALSO READ | Con Ed explains how they battle heat amid call for energy conservation in Manhattan
The replica is one-16th the size of the original.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip