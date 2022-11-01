  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

NYC's private sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate ends; legal fight over firings continues

COVID-19 update for NYC

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 12:40PM
EMBED <>More Videos

New York City's private sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate is officially over as of Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's private sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate is officially over as of Tuesday.

The requirement took effect in late December 2022, just as former Mayor Bill de Blasio was leaving office.

It will now be up to individual business owners to decide if they want to maintain a vaccine requirement.

"This puts the choice in the hands of New York businesses," Adams said back in September. "It is imperative that we are asking them to continue to encourage their employees to get their vaccines and booster shots."

The mandate for public school extracurricular activities also ended Tuesday.

The City is currently appealing a judge's ruling last week to reinstate municipal employees fired for not getting the shot.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.