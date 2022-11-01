NYC's private sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate ends; legal fight over firings continues

New York City's private sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate is officially over as of Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's private sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate is officially over as of Tuesday.

The requirement took effect in late December 2022, just as former Mayor Bill de Blasio was leaving office.

It will now be up to individual business owners to decide if they want to maintain a vaccine requirement.

"This puts the choice in the hands of New York businesses," Adams said back in September. "It is imperative that we are asking them to continue to encourage their employees to get their vaccines and booster shots."

The mandate for public school extracurricular activities also ended Tuesday.

The City is currently appealing a judge's ruling last week to reinstate municipal employees fired for not getting the shot.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip