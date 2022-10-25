New York City appeals judge's ruling that could reinstate fired unvaccinated employees

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYC Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday morning to repeal the vaccine mandate for private employees, as initially announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Sept. 20.

The rules will expire on Tuesday, Nov. 1, as per the mayor's announcement at that time.

The city is appealing the latest ruling by a Staten Island judge finding a segment of the municipal work force should not require vaccination.

Staten Island Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio ruled Monday that the vaccination requirement for a group of sanitation workers suing the city is arbitrary and capricious.

The ruling would reinstate fired unvaccinated employees and order backpay.

"Being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting Covid-19," the ruling notes.

Porzio has ruled similarly cases in the past, and he is quickly becoming go-to judge for lawyers representing city employees.

And as it has in the past, the city is appealing. Until that court rules, the vaccine mandate remains in effect.

A spokesman with the law department released the following statement:

"The city strongly disagrees with this ruling as the mandate is firmly grounded in law and is critical to New Yorkers' public health. We have already filed an appeal. In the meantime, the mandate remains in place as this ruling pertains solely to the individual petitioners in this case. We continue to review the court's decision, which conflicts with numerous other rulings already upholding the mandate."

