Man found dead at bottom of garbage chute in Brooklyn

The man's body was found at the bottom of the chute in the Gates Avenue building. Ken Rosato reports.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was discovered dead at the bottom of a garbage chute in an apartment building in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

The man's body was found at the bottom of the chute in the Gates Avenue building just after 4 a.m. Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who appears to be in his 50s, has not been identified.

He is not a resident of the building.

The death is under investigation but not believed to be the result of criminal intent.

