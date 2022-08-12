  • Full Story
Man found dead at bottom of garbage chute in Brooklyn

26 minutes ago
The man's body was found at the bottom of the chute in the Gates Avenue building. Ken Rosato reports.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was discovered dead at the bottom of a garbage chute in an apartment building in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

The man's body was found at the bottom of the chute in the Gates Avenue building just after 4 a.m. Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who appears to be in his 50s, has not been identified.

He is not a resident of the building.

The death is under investigation but not believed to be the result of criminal intent.

