Man found dead at bottom of garbage chute in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was discovered dead at the bottom of a garbage chute in an apartment building in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.
The man's body was found at the bottom of the chute in the Gates Avenue building just after 4 a.m. Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man, who appears to be in his 50s, has not been identified.
He is not a resident of the building.
The death is under investigation but not believed to be the result of criminal intent.
ALSO READ | Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.