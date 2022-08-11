New York City Department of Buildings removed 480 square foot pool from Williamsburg rooftop

The NYC Department of Buildings had to remove a 480 square foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The New York City Buildings Department is pouring cold water on plans for an unapproved rooftop pool in Brooklyn.

That's after they had to remove a 480-square-foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg without permits or professionals involved.

Things were not going swimmingly and it was not up to code.

At four feet deep the pool was holding 60 tons of water on the roof of the occupied building.

So before you dip your toe into pool ownership you'll want to get a permit.

