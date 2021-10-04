They're here! The race to stop the spotted lanternfly's spread

NEW YORK (WABC) -- They're colorful, they're pretty, and they're quick. But this insect has got to go. It's the invasive spotted lanternfly, and parts of New Jersey have been divided into quarantine zones to try to contain the bugs. Now they're popping up all across our area, even in Manhattan.So why are they a problem? And where did they come from? And what should you do if you see one?Lee Goldberg chats with Dr. Jessica Ware of the American Museum of Natural History on what we all have to know to stop or slow this invasive bug's spread before serious damage happens to our trees and plants.