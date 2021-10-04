weather or not

They're here! The race to stop the spotted lanternfly's spread

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Weather or Not: The race to stop the spotted lanternfly's spread

NEW YORK (WABC) -- They're colorful, they're pretty, and they're quick. But this insect has got to go. It's the invasive spotted lanternfly, and parts of New Jersey have been divided into quarantine zones to try to contain the bugs. Now they're popping up all across our area, even in Manhattan.

So why are they a problem? And where did they come from? And what should you do if you see one?

Lee Goldberg chats with Dr. Jessica Ware of the American Museum of Natural History on what we all have to know to stop or slow this invasive bug's spread before serious damage happens to our trees and plants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspotted lanternflynaturebugsweather or not
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER OR NOT
Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday
Weather or Not: Predictions for snowfall amounts, timing this winter
Weather or Not: How to see next meteor shower, full moon, more
Weather or Not: Polar vortex might deliver early taste of winter
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News