Sharper eye in the sky: The new GOES weather satellite is a forecast game-changer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The GOES-U weather satellite is going to make a big difference in how we cover weather and keep people safe from hazardous climate-fueled events.

The images it will capture will be four times sharper than the previous generation of GOES satellite, and the data and detail we will get from the new GOES-U will help improve our forecasts and keep people safer in a time of increasingly extreme weather. It will also play a key role in monitoring solar storms and space-weather hazards.

GOES is short for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, and will orbit the Earth 22,236 miles over the equator. It will be the fourth and final satellite in the GOES series. It will be renamed GOES-19 once it enters orbit.

On the day of the launch, Lee Goldberg is joined by NOAA's Tom Renkevens, the chief of Satellite Products and Services Division, who breaks it all down for us.