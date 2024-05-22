  • Watch Now
Memorial Day weekend forecast (the good and the bad) plus hurricane season preview

ByLee Goldberg WABC logo
Wednesday, May 22, 2024 11:23PM
Memorial Day forecast plus hurricane season preview | Weather or Not
Lee Goldberg explains why getting away early for your weekend on Thursday might be a bad idea in the latest "Weather or Not" podcast.Lee Goldberg talks Memorial Day weekend and hurricane season in the latest episode of "Weather or Not." Make sure you follow and never miss an episode

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Memorial Day weekend is upon us, as is the unofficial start of summer.

Lee Goldberg explains why getting away early for your weekend on Thursday might be a bad idea. He looks at the forecast for the three-day weekend, and offers his thoughts on the best (and worst) days of the bunch.

Plus, hurricane season is around the corner, and an early forecast suggests it could be an unusually strong one. What can we expect, and why is the forecast looking so ominous?

Lee breaks it all down in the latest episode of "Weather or Not." Make sure you follow and never miss an episode.

