Memorial Day weekend forecast (the good and the bad) plus hurricane season preview

Lee Goldberg talks Memorial Day weekend and hurricane season in the latest episode of "Weather or Not." Make sure you follow and never miss an episode

Lee Goldberg explains why getting away early for your weekend on Thursday might be a bad idea in the latest "Weather or Not" podcast.

Lee Goldberg explains why getting away early for your weekend on Thursday might be a bad idea in the latest "Weather or Not" podcast. Lee Goldberg talks Memorial Day weekend and hurricane season in the latest episode of "Weather or Not." Make sure you follow and never miss an episode

Lee Goldberg explains why getting away early for your weekend on Thursday might be a bad idea in the latest "Weather or Not" podcast. Lee Goldberg talks Memorial Day weekend and hurricane season in the latest episode of "Weather or Not." Make sure you follow and never miss an episode

Lee Goldberg explains why getting away early for your weekend on Thursday might be a bad idea in the latest "Weather or Not" podcast. Lee Goldberg talks Memorial Day weekend and hurricane season in the latest episode of "Weather or Not." Make sure you follow and never miss an episode

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Memorial Day weekend is upon us, as is the unofficial start of summer.

Lee Goldberg explains why getting away early for your weekend on Thursday might be a bad idea. He looks at the forecast for the three-day weekend, and offers his thoughts on the best (and worst) days of the bunch.

Plus, hurricane season is around the corner, and an early forecast suggests it could be an unusually strong one. What can we expect, and why is the forecast looking so ominous?

Lee breaks it all down in the latest episode of "Weather or Not." Make sure you follow and never miss an episode.

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here