Weather or Not Curveball! Lee chats with boyhood idol Roger Clemens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We've spoken about rockets on "Weather or Not" before, but in this special edition of the podcast, we throw you for a curve - ball! Lee Goldberg meets the "Rocket" himself, legendary MLB pitcher Roger Clemens.

Lee is a devout Red Sox fan and New England native, and Rocket is one of Lee's boyhood idols.

Join Lee and Roger for a wide-ranging conversation, including 24 seasons in Major League Baseball playing for the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees and others, the trips to the World Series and Rocket's enduring love of the game - and of golf. We even chat about Clemens' cameo with the Savannah Bananas.

And, this being "Weather or Not," Lee gives Rocket the forecast for his next golf game.

