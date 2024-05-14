Are smoky skies in our future? Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg

In this episode of Weather or Not, meteorologist Lee Goldberg forecasts the wet weather that's on the way, and dives deeper into the potential impact of Canadian wildfires on our area.

In this episode of Weather or Not, meteorologist Lee Goldberg forecasts the wet weather that's on the way, and dives deeper into the potential impact of Canadian wildfires on our area.

In this episode of Weather or Not, meteorologist Lee Goldberg forecasts the wet weather that's on the way, and dives deeper into the potential impact of Canadian wildfires on our area.

In this episode of Weather or Not, meteorologist Lee Goldberg forecasts the wet weather that's on the way, and dives deeper into the potential impact of Canadian wildfires on our area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this episode of Weather or Not, meteorologist Lee Goldberg forecasts the wet weather that's on the way, and dives deeper into the potential impact of Canadian wildfires on our area.

Smoke from those wildfires has prompted health warnings across the Upper Midwest and Montana for the second year in a row.

The question is, will it get that bad for our area? If you recall, wildfire smoke draped the Tri-State in a thick orange hue last year - leading to a spike in the Air Quality Index.

While Lee says the smoke is not aimed at our area yet, he says there is potential for some exposure - to what degree is unclear right now.

As for the immediate forecast, we'll see more wet weather through the end of the week, but no drenchers. The same can be said for the long-range forecast, which predicts near normal temperatures with periodic rainfall but no soakers.

Stay tuned for updates on the Memorial Day weekend forecast!

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here