Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke fatally shot at Hollywood home

MOUNT OLYMPUS, California (WABC) -- Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot inside a multi-million dollar home in the prominent Hollywood Hills area neighborhood in Los Angeles early Wednesday, multiple high-ranking law enforcement officials tell ABC News.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hercules Drive just before 4:30 a.m. after an unknown number of suspects entered the home and shot the 20-year-old, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, according to Los Angeles police.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At least one suspect wearing a black ski mask was last seen fleeing on foot on Hercules Drive.

Pop Smoke was recently arrested by federal prosecutors in Downtown Brooklyn for allegedly stealing a black 2019 Rolls-Royce that he had borrowed for a music video in California.

He was one of five rappers the NYPD prevented from performing at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Queens last October because they were "affiliated with recent acts of violence citywide."

