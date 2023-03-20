7 injured when car jumps curb, goes onto sidewalk in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least seven people were injured after a car appeared to crash and jump a curb before going onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 6401 18th Ave around 1 p.m.

According to a witness, a white sedan was speeding down 18th Ave when it lost control and hit at least one pedestrian and other vehicles.

The FDNY said a total of seven patients were injured. Two patients were said to be critical, two were serious, and three people only suffered minor injuries.

The sedan came to a stop when it struck a light pole.

Few other details were released.

