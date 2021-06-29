Traffic

77-year-old woman killed in Cypress Hills crash

Woman, 77, killed in Brooklyn crash

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A passenger was killed when two cars collided in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

A BMW traveling west on Atlantic Avenue collided with a Honda traveling north on Bradford Street just after 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A 77-year-old female passenger in the Honda was killed in the crash.

The 41-year-old man driving the Honda survived.



The 29-year-old driver of the BMW was taken into custody.

Charges of driving with a suspended license are likely.

