77-year-old woman killed in Cypress Hills crash

A BMW traveling west on Atlantic Avenue collided with a Honda traveling north on Bradford Street just after 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.
A 77-year-old female passenger in the Honda was killed in the crash.
The 41-year-old man driving the Honda survived.
The 29-year-old driver of the BMW was taken into custody.
Charges of driving with a suspended license are likely.
