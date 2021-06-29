77-year-old woman killed in Cypress Hills crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10840246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Jay Varma, infectious disease specialist, and NYC Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, discuss what New Yorkers need to know about the emerging Delta variant.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A passenger was killed when two cars collided in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.A BMW traveling west on Atlantic Avenue collided with a Honda traveling north on Bradford Street just after 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.A 77-year-old female passenger in the Honda was killed in the crash.The 41-year-old man driving the Honda survived.The 29-year-old driver of the BMW was taken into custody.Charges of driving with a suspended license are likely.----------