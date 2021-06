77-year-old woman killed in Cypress Hills crash

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Jay Varma, infectious disease specialist, and NYC Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, discuss what New Yorkers need to know about the emerging Delta variant.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A passenger was killed when two cars collided in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.A BMW traveling west on Atlantic Avenue collided with a Honda traveling north on Bradford Street just after 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.A 77-year-old female passenger in the Honda was killed in the crash.The 41-year-old man driving the Honda survived.The 29-year-old driver of the BMW was taken into custody.Charges of driving with a suspended license are likely.----------