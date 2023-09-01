  • Full Story
Biker in critical condition after motorcycle and Toyota SUV collide in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, September 1, 2023 1:38AM
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- One man is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Brooklyn Thursday.

The motorcycle and Toyota Highlander collided just after 6 p.m. at 575 Utica Avenue.

The 39-year-old driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The driver of the Highlander, a 52-year-old woman, fled the scene on foot initially, but later returned.

The investigation is ongoing.

