Biker in critical condition after motorcycle and Toyota SUV collide in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- One man is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Brooklyn Thursday.

The motorcycle and Toyota Highlander collided just after 6 p.m. at 575 Utica Avenue.

The 39-year-old driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The driver of the Highlander, a 52-year-old woman, fled the scene on foot initially, but later returned.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.