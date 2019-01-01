Brooklyn deliveryman killed after taxi opened door, hit him

A food deliveryman was on his way to work in Brooklyn on New Year's Day on an electric bike, when a taxi opened its door, hit the cyclist - and he fell in front of an oncoming car.Hugo Garcia, 26, was hard-working - he worked 10 hours a day to support his family."He told me right away on the phone - he told me he's already dead," said the victim's cousin, Edwardo Garcia.Hugo was heading to work at a bagel and sandwich shop on Smith Street. On Smith Street, there is a convenient and well-used bike path that protects riders from traffic, but Hugo was killed along a strip of Third Avenue with no dedicated bike lane."This guy - no drink, no nothing. Just work and house. Work and house and save," said Hugo's brother, Arbro Garcia.Hugo died immediately.No one alleges any criminality in the case, but some believe a bike lane could have prevented it.----------