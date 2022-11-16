Brooklyn dog reunited with owners after being stolen 8 years ago

An emotional reunion took place Wednesday in Brooklyn when a dog was returned to its owners after being stolen eight years ago. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An emotional reunion took place Wednesday in Brooklyn when a dog was returned to its owners after being stolen eight years ago.

Kobi was stolen from his owners in Brooklyn eight years ago.

The owners had no hope of getting the dog back until they got a surprise phone call from an animal shelter.

Cameras captured every second of the emotional reunion at the Sean Casey Animal Rescue.

"For us, this is the longest it's ever been, we've had dogs that have been awhile but not eight years," Sean Casey from the Casey Animal Rescue.

About six weeks ago, someone spotted Kobi alone roaming the streets in Sunset Park and brought him to the shelter.

Five dogs come in each day and are all scanned to see if they are microchipped.

Sean told Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson that Kobi was registered to an address in Long Island, but he couldn't get through to the owner.

Then about a month and a half later, a hit.

"The microchip company sent a certified letter to the previous owner to make sure they were still the owner and let them know we had the dog," Casey said.

Isha and her family couldn't believe it. They thought they would never see Kobi again.

"He was in overall good shape, an older dog, needed dental work and other things but whoever had him, he was fed and overall healthy," Casey said.

Kobi's owner Isha says the dog is doing great.

HOLIDAY NEWS | 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube