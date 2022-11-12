2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from upstate New York

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The holiday season is upon us, and one sure sign of that is the arrival in New York City of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
Video showed the 82-foot-tall Norway spruce arriving in Midtown Manhattan early Saturday morning.
It was set to be lifted into place by a crane later in the day, after a spike is driven into the trunk of the tree with a sledgehammer.
This year's tree is from the town of Queensbury in upstate New York.
It was cut down on Thursday, then loaded a 115-foot trailer and transported to Manhattan.
The tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with a Swarovski star ahead of a ceremonial lighting on Wednesday, November 30.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display to the public through mid-January.
