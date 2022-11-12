  • Watch Now
2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from upstate New York

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Saturday, November 12, 2022 1:58PM
Video showed the 82-foot-tall Norway spruce arriving in Midtown Manhattan early Saturday morning.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The holiday season is upon us, and one sure sign of that is the arrival in New York City of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

It was set to be lifted into place by a crane later in the day, after a spike is driven into the trunk of the tree with a sledgehammer.

This year's tree is from the town of Queensbury in upstate New York.

It was cut down on Thursday, then loaded a 115-foot trailer and transported to Manhattan.

The tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with a Swarovski star ahead of a ceremonial lighting on Wednesday, November 30.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display to the public through mid-January.

