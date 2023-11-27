Rock Center Tree Lighting 2023: Everything to know

The 2023 Rockefeller Christmas tree arrived in NYC on Saturday

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is an 80-foot-tall Norway spruce from Vestal, New York in the Binghamton area.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, one of New York City's most popular holiday attractions, will be lighted this Wednesday night, November 29.

This year's tree is an 80-foot-tall Norway spruce from Vestal, New York in the Binghamton area.

Approximately 5 miles of multi-colored LED lights adorn the tree, which is topped with a star designed by Daniel Libeskind in 2018.

The three-dimensional Swarovski star weighs 900 pounds and features 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

The tree, which is approximately 80-85 years old, is viewable at the Rock between West 49th and 50th Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

The official lighting happens a few minutes before 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday (11/29).

If you can't see the tree lighting in person, follow the Rockefeller Center's Instagram account for live snaps during the night.

The tree+ will be lit daily from 5:00 a.m. until midnight until January 13th.

On Christmas Day, the tree remains lit for 24 hours. On New Year's Eve, it is lit from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been a part of the New York holiday experience for 90 years. Workers at the Rock pooled their money to buy a tree in December 1931.

Construction workers line up for pay beside the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York in 1931.

Two years later, it became an annual tradition as the first tree lighting ceremony was held in December 1933.

