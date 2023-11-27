Rock Center Tree Lighting 2023: Everything to know

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is an 80-foot-tall Norway spruce from Vestal, New York in the Binghamton area.
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, one of New York City's most popular holiday attractions, will be lighted this Wednesday night, November 29.
This year's tree is an 80-foot-tall Norway spruce from Vestal, New York in the Binghamton area.
Approximately 5 miles of multi-colored LED lights adorn the tree, which is topped with a star designed by Daniel Libeskind in 2018.
The three-dimensional Swarovski star weighs 900 pounds and features 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.
The tree, which is approximately 80-85 years old, is viewable at the Rock between West 49th and 50th Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues.
RELATED: Winter festivities across the Tri-State area to celebrate the holiday season
The official lighting happens a few minutes before 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday (11/29).
If you can't see the tree lighting in person, follow the Rockefeller Center's Instagram account for live snaps during the night.
The tree+ will be lit daily from 5:00 a.m. until midnight until January 13th.
On Christmas Day, the tree remains lit for 24 hours. On New Year's Eve, it is lit from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been a part of the New York holiday experience for 90 years. Workers at the Rock pooled their money to buy a tree in December 1931.
Two years later, it became an annual tradition as the first tree lighting ceremony was held in December 1933.
Watch 7 On Your Side's Holiday Shopping Guide
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.