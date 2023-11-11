Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- This season's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is now on display in Manhattan.

The 80-foot-tall Norway Spruce was selected from Vestal, New York. It was cut down on November 9.

The tree has a 43-foot diameter and weighs 12 tons. It was driven on Rockefeller Plaza, raised from a 115-foot ladder, and placed onto a crane.

The tree will be wrapped in over 50,000 lights and crowned with a star ahead of the tree lighting on November 29.

People try to take a look of the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree as it is lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in New York. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

The tree's arrival marks the start of the holiday season for many in New York City.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City's most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

The tree will be on display through January 13.

