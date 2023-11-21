Quiz time! Do you know the history of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree? Come play along with us and see how many correct answers you can get.

LIST: Winter festivities across the Tri-State area to celebrate the holiday season

While the air gets crisper and the snowflakes begin to fall, the magic of the winter season comes over us.

From the extravagant lightshows to the mystical holiday villages and everything in between, this holiday season is going to be packed with magical events that you don't want to miss.

Below are some festivities across the tri-state to get you in the holiday spirit:

New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

November 29, 2023 to January 13, 2024

Kicking off the holiday season will be the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. With more than 50,000 lights, this year's tree stands at about 80 feet tall and is about 85 years old.

For more information and viewing details, please click here.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

October 21, 2023 to March, 2024

Glide across the world's most famous ice-skating rink as it returns to Rockefeller Center for the 87th season. The rink has a beautiful view of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree as well as access to some great food and beverage options.

For more details and ticket information, please click here.

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Rockettes

November 17, 2023 to January 1, 2024

The Rockettes have been a New York City holiday tradition for over 75 years. The dancers perform annually and put on a fabulous and festive show for the holiday season.

For more information and ticket purchasing, please click here.

Grand Central's Dazzling Holiday Fair

November 13, 2023 to December 24, 2023

This year's Grand Central Holliday Fair is the perfect place to be to find unique holiday gifts from the 36 featured vendors. While you wait for your purchased gifts to be wrapped in one-of-a-kind-wrap paper, you can hop into the photo booth or grab a beverage to sip on.

For more information about the fair, please click here.

Winter Village at Bryant Park

October 27, 2023 to January 2, 2024

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is a fabulous holiday market with more than 90 different shops and delicious food options. The village is inspired by the aesthetic of European Christmas markets.

For more information, please click here.

Winter Lantern Festival

November 17, 2023 to January 7, 2024

The lantern festival captivates four different locations in New York with beautiful lights and colors.

For more information regarding a site near you, please click here.



Brooklyn Botanic Garden

November 17, 2023 to January 1, 2024

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is home to the annual "Lightscape," which is an extravagant light show. The show is a one-mile walking path after dark through the garden.

For more details and information about specific display, please click here.

Holiday Train Show

November 17, 2023 to January 15, 2024

For over 30 years, the New York Botanical Garden has hosted the Holiday Train Show. The show features a tiny replica of New York City with its trains and renowned landmarks.

For more information, please click here.

SantaCon NYC

December 9, 2023

At this one-day holiday bar crawl, you will see thousands of people following the "Santa Code." This means everyone will be dressed in their best Santa costume while going along on a pre-outlined path through New York City bars.

For more information and ticket purchasing, please click here.



Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

December 7, 2023 to December 14, 2023

Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn will host its annual Hanukkah menorah lighting. This celebration is the world's largest one with live music, hot latkes for the adults and gifts for the children.

For more information on this free event, please click here.

Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge

January 1, 2024

Kicking off the New Year, all are encouraged to join in on the plunge into the chilly Atlantic Ocean. By jumping into the cold water, you are supporting various local charities.

For details and tickets, please click here.

New Jersey

Let It Glow: A Holiday Lantern Spectacular

November 9, 2023 to January 14, 2024

The Bergen County Zoo is filled with cheer during the holiday season. Displays include larger-than-life glowing lanterns, creating over 30 scenes.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

PNC Bank Arts Center Magic of Lights

November 17, 2023 to December 30, 2023

This drive-through light show uses LED lights, animation and holiday soundtracks to create a lively experience.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

Santa Express

November 19, 2023 to December 30, 2023

The Santa Express is a great way to get the family together for a fun and festive holiday train ride. On the ride, families will get to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus for a photo-op and gifts for the children.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

Orchard of Lights

November 22, 2023 to December 29, 2023

Demarest Farms is home to a 32-acre guided driving tour through some incredible lightshow displays. After finishing up the drive-through tour, families can meet with Santa and sit by the fire pit with hot cocoa and holiday treats.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village

November 22, 2023 to December 30, 2023

The Sussex County stadium showcases a drive-through winter wonderland with all sorts of brilliant displays and a Christmas Village with fun activities, treats and more.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

Smithville Holiday Light Show

November 23, 2023 to January 6, 2024

Smithville features a musical lightshow with over 100 Christmas trees floating on Lake Meone. The village also houses the "Magical Talking Tree" and "Christmas Train Ride."

For more information, please click here.

Connecticut

Snow Clipper

December 2 - 23, 2023

Take a trip in a restored 1950s Rail Diesel Car through historic Danbury Railyard to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus where they will give each child will receive a personalized gift. This is the season's first gift-giving experience for the kids. After the train ride fun and exchange of gifts, families can walk through the railyard with a cup of hot cocoa and fresh-baked cookies.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

Magic of Lights

November 23, 2023 to December 31, 2023

Immerse in a magical lightshow experience from the comfort of your own car. You get to drive through this stadium as it's dazzling with lights for the holiday season.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

Glow Hartford

November 18, 2023 to December 23, 2023

Glow Hartford is back at the Connecticut Convention Center for the holiday season. The light festival has all kinds of interactive light gardens, activities and seasonal treats. Glow Hartford even has a festive holiday market, daily live entertainment and photos with Santa.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

Holiday Lights Spectacular

November 18, 2023 to January 31, 2024

Mystic is home to the beautiful Olde Mistick Village that will be lit up with dazzling holiday lights. The village has 40 shops and restaurants and over half a million lights will decorate archways and trees as well as display reindeer and elves. Olde Mistick is an open-air, dog-friendly holiday wonderland.

For more information, please click here.

Lantern Light Village

December 8, 2023 to December 23, 2023

This self-guided experience allows families to walk through lighting displays that represent modern and 19th century holiday seasons. The event has live music, horse and carriage rides, bonfires, visits with St. Nick, arts and crafts and so much more.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

Santa's Walking Wonderland

December 1, 2023 to December 14, 2023

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be joined by their elves at the Indian Rock Nature Preserve. The holiday celebration will include s'mores, caroling, cookies, hot cocoa, crafts and even a meet and greet with the farm animals. Families with have the chance to win a personalized home visit from Santa and Elf Kevin.

For more information and pre-registration, please click here.

Come back for any updates and additions as the holiday season rolls along and reach out if you have an event to add to the list using the form below.