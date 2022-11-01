2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a Norway Spruce grown in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from within New York state.

The Norway Spruce from Queensbury in Warren County will be cut on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

It's then due to arrive by truck at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 12.

After being wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with a Swarovski star, the tree will be lit on Wednesday, November 30.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display to the public through mid-January.

ALSO READ: History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube