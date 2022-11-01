  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a Norway Spruce grown in New York

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 3:00PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from within New York state.

The Norway Spruce from Queensbury in Warren County will be cut on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

It's then due to arrive by truck at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 12.

After being wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with a Swarovski star, the tree will be lit on Wednesday, November 30.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display to the public through mid-January.

ALSO READ: History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.