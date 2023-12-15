2 men hospitalized after being shot in Bedford Stuyvesant

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were hospitalized after being shot in Brooklyn Thursday night, according to police.

Officials say the shooting happened near Malcolm X Boulevard and Bainbridge Street in Bedford Stuyvesant around 9:45 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was shot several times in the chest while a 45-year-old man was shot once in the arm.

Both men were taken to Kings County Hospital where they're expected to survive.

Police sources say one of the two victims ran into the Utica Avenue A/C line subway station, where they found an officer working inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

