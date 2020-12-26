Fire tears through Brooklyn catering company

By Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire tore through a catering company in Brooklyn.

Firefighters had to break through the windows to get inside Bassett Caterers in Sheepshead Bay on Avenue X.

Bassett Caterers has been around since 1962.

ALSO READ | Long Island church bursts into flames on Christmas morning
EMBED More News Videos

It was a Christmas morning heartbreak for a Long Island church community after the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Levittown went up in flames.



It took nearly 140 firefighters to douse the flames.

Two firefighters had to be treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

ALSO READ | Window comes crashing down from 53rd floor of Midtown high rise
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say the 11-feet-by-2-feet window section had previously been damaged before it fell.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sheepshead baynew york citybrooklynfire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island church bursts into flames on Christmas morning
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
Cuomo: New York in 'footrace' amid rising coronavirus cases
Damaging winds take down trees, power lines on Christmas
Man arrested after Cuomo staffer struck in head with cinder block
'Christmas miracle' that cop shot in back saved by bulletproof vest
Window pane comes crashing down from 53rd floor of NYC high-rise
Show More
Boy has priceless reaction to surprise Christmas gift from cops
NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
COVID Live Updates: Model projects 500K US deaths by April
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
More TOP STORIES News