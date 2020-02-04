Man stabbed in chest while leaving Brooklyn bodega

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, New York City (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed outside a Brooklyn deli Tuesday morning.Authorities say the 49-year-old victim was leaving the bodega on Clark Street in Brooklyn Heights around 6:30 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest.He was rushed to New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.A man in his 20s or 30s fled on foot.Police recovered a folding knife at the scene.----------