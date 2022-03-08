Traffic

Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in East New York, Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit and run driver in the East New York section of Brooklyn.

The victim was crossing Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues when she appears to have fallen off the curb at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

She was struck by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.



Police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | 1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment complex in NJ
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybrooklyneast new yorktraffic fatalitiesnypdwoman killedtraffic accidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through row of homes in NJ displacing at least 10 families
Gruesome discovery: Human leg found in trash in Brooklyn
1 injured in shooting in front of shoe store inside Long Island mall
AccuWeather: Breezy and cooler
NYC on 'ultra high alert' for Russian cyber attacks
1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Show More
NYC public transit to get huge boost from Biden COVID relief funds
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
Classes canceled, York College campus closed after bomb threat
Russian businesses have message to New Yorkers amid unrest overseas
Police looking for serial thieves who have stolen over $40k in Queens
More TOP STORIES News