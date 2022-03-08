Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in East New York, Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11629146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit and run driver in the East New York section of Brooklyn.The victim was crossing Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues when she appears to have fallen off the curb at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.She was struck by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.Police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle.No arrests have been made.----------