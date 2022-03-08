Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in East New York, Brooklyn

The victim was crossing Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues when she appears to have fallen off the curb at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
She was struck by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.
Police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle.
No arrests have been made.
