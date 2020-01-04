70-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 70-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a car that fled the scene in Brooklyn Friday.
Police say Maria Lorente, of Miramar, Florida, was struck while crossing Flatlands Avenue at East 78th Street in Canarsie just before 2 p.m. when she was struck by a car making a left-hand turn.
Based on surveillance video of the incident, the driver does not appear to stop or even slow down after he struck Lorente.
She was found in the roadway unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma about her body.
Lorente was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her hat was left in the roadway, which was cordoned off with police tape.
Authorities say a black Nissan Maxima fled the scene in an unknown direction.
On New Year's Day in Flushing, a 74-year-old woman was crossing Northern Boulevard mid-block when she was struck and killed by a Jeep traveling westbound. The driver, a 43-year-old man, remained at the scene.
2019 came to an end with heightened concern over pedestrian deaths across New York City. The Department of Transportation reported that fatalities had increased by more than 7 percent.
Now within the first three days of 2020, there have already been two pedestrian fatalities.
