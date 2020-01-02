74-year-old woman struck, killed while walking in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was killed Wednesday night in what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian accident in New York City in 2020.The incident was reported on Northern and Parsons boulevards just before 6 p.m.Officials say a 74-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver of the car, a 43-year-old man, remained on the scene.So far no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.The victim's identity has not yet been released.----------