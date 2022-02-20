3 suspects rob, shoot 39-year-old man inside his Brooklyn apartment

According to police, a woman came to the door of the 39-year-old man's apartment on Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay around 2 p.m. on Saturday and told the victim that he didn't pay his monthly dues.
When the victim opened the door, two men forced their way into the apartment with guns.
A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the leg.
The men then tied the victim's wrist with zip ties and made off with $1,600 worth of property including a Rolex watch, and iPhone and numerous credit cards.
Police released photos of the suspects they are looking for.
The female suspect is described as 5'7'' with a full-figured build. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.
The male suspects are both described as approximately 30 years old, 6'0'' tall and 200 pounds with a medium build.
One was last seen wearing a black hat, black face mask, black jacket, blue pants and black sneakers, while the other was seen wearing a black Nike baseball cap, black face mask, black jacket, green jacket and tan pants with holes in the knees.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
