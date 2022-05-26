3 homicides in 3 hours in Brooklyn, police search for gunmen

Police say they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach on Clarkson Avenue just before 7 p.m.
He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and is expected to survive.
Police then entered an apartment on the second floor, where they found a 38-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police did not find any weapons inside the apartment.
Earlier at 4:01 p.m., a 22-year-old man was fatally shot in front of the New First Cook restaurant on Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend.
Police say the gunman pulled up in a vehicle, briefly talked to 22-year-old Rasard Deas and shot him.
The victim made his way into the restaurant and collapsed. He does have some prior arrests.
So far, there are no arrests in any of the shootings in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
