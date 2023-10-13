Solidarity vigil for Israel held in Brooklyn

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At a solidarity vigil for Israel in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, there were more candles than anyone wanted to see.

"We told the company we need 900 candles. And yesterday I said we need a thousand. Then a couple hours later I said I need 1,100...then I said 1,200 and today I said I need 1,300. And he said 'Are you gonna keep changing the order? And I said I don't want to. I don't want to. Every minute it's just more and more and more death," said Rabbi Yossi Eliav.

Meanwhile, in Borough Park, anguish filled the streets. Congregants from dozens of synagogues nearby prayed for peace.

And of course with casualties on both sides, Pro-Palestinian groups held vigils and demonstrations of their own.

Newscopter 7 was over Hunter College on the Upper East Side where students marched for Palestine.

On the quad of Columbia University, there were dual rallies side by side.

"This has been happening to Palestinians for the past how many years? Are we not realizing this? We should all educate ourselves because Google is free. This has been happening," said Azra Pjetrovic.

"Obviously I do care for innocent Palestinian people because they're innocent and I don't think any innocent person would do what Hamas did to the civilians in Israel," said Sam Zuckerman.

"I don't know if any of them even know what 'from the river to the sea' means. It means that Israel shouldn't exist which is an extremely radical and awful statement to make," added Elina Goldin.

